Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Alyssa R. LaFave, 19 of Merrill– was charged April 27 with Felony charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of THC (2nd offense) and Possession of Methamphetamine related Paraphernalia.

According to court records, LaFave was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on April 24 during which she was found to be in Possession of drug paraphernalia which was a violation of her rules of probation.

Jeffie Lee Bruce, 50 of Wausau was charged April 27 with Felony-Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (5th or 6th Offense)

According to court records, Bruce was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on May 29 of 2016. During that incident, he reportedly drove from the City of Schofield to the Merrill Fire Department to see assistance for alcohol dependency. Bruce reportedly admitted to consuming a 12 pack of beer prior to driving to the Merrill Fire Department

Benjamin R. Moser, 22 of Merrill– was charged April 25 with Misdemeanor charges of Encouraging a Parole/Probation Violation, Possession of THC, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Misdemeanor Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.

According to court records, Moser was involved in an incident in the City of Merrill on April 24 during which he was found to be in Possession of drug paraphernalia which was a violation of his rules of probation. Moser reportedly was uncooperatiive during contact with officers of the Merrill Police Department and was charged with Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.