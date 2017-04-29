Ruid named Athlete of the Week

THS Junior Jake Ruid has proven a force to be reckoned with this season, as a first-year Catcher for the Tomahawk Hatchet varsity baseball squad.

As part of a clutch performance at Marathon on April 11, Jake’s drive hit in the top of the 7th with loaded bases; brought in a pair of runs to lead the way for the 5-3 Hatchet win.

Aside from being active in the Hatchet baseball program since age 6, Ruid is a 2-year starter on the Hatchet varsity football team as a Running Back and Outside Linebacker.

He is also a member of the THS varsity club.

In his free time, Jake enjoys spending time with family and friends, as well as time in the outdoors fishing.

Son of Jen and Dave Ruid of Tomahawk, Jake currently holds a 3.2 GPA.

As for the future, following graduation from THS; Jake is considering attending a 4-year university with a major in education.

Although he has yet to select a school, Jake indicates a university in his native state of Louisiana is high on his list of options.