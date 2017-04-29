MFD graduates inaugural student academy class

After seven months behind the scenes with the Merrill Fire Department, 8 Merrill High School students recently graduated from the inaugural Merrill Fire Department Student Fire/EMS Academy.

The Merrill Fire Department held a special ceremony on April 19, 2017 at 1 PM, for the graduates at Merrill High School.

This program educates Merrill High School students about the services and career opportunities provided by the MFD. It increases fire and life-safety awareness for the students. This program also offers the student to become familiar with the Fire/EMS service as a possible education or career choice.

The MFD firefighters demonstrated the day to day operations of the Fire Department and the students received firsthand learning experience working with the fire department tools and equipment.

Once a month, the students met with fire department educators along with staff from NTC and the 911 Communication Center. Classes took place at the Merrill Fire Department, NorthCentral Technical College-Public Safety Center of Excellence, Lincoln County 911 Communication Center and Merrill High School.

Academy Topics Included:

• Orientation-Fire Service

• Fire Apparatus Operations

• Auto Extrication

• Special Operations

• Fire Safety

• Emergency Medical Service (EMS)

• Fire Hose and Ladder Operations

• Search and Rescue

• Communications

“I commend the 2017 Student Fire/EMS Academy graduates for their time and commitment to the program,” commented Merrill Fire Chief Dave Savone.

“But I am most impressed by their genuine interests in the mission of the Merrill Fire Department and it’s life-saving impact on our citizens,

‘These young men and women are exemplary citizens who understand the value of being intricately informed about their local government. I look forward to seeing how they will use the knowledge they have gained to hopefully choose a career in the fire service or EMS industry.”