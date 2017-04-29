Flight training now available at Merrill Municipal Airport

Mayor Bill Bialecki announced Monday that a new aviation business has begun operations at the Merrill Municipal Airport.

“Park City Flight Training LLC will be concentrating on what the industry calls grass roots training,” said Gary Schwartz, Merrill Airport Commission Chair.

The company will provide primary flight training, instrument flight training, aircraft rental, and some commercial flight operations such as sightseeing and aerial photography.

Rich Lussow, former Army helicopter check pilot and retired United Captain, having flown Boeing 777s and 747s world-wide, will provide instruction in a Beech Sundowner four passenger aircraft.

“I am excited about returning to aviation to teach flying skills in a common-sense manner,” Lussow said.

American Airline Captain Brian Krueger of Merrill, who currently flies the Airbus A320 and soon to begin operations in Boeing 737, will also provide flight instruction. Brian began his flying career at the Merrill Municipal Airport.

Rich McCullough, Merrill’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO), will provide maintenance services for the new company and will be one of its first students.