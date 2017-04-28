Your Friday Merrill forecast <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/IXMD6WJI-Hk/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/IXMD6WJI-Hk" /> Posted by: Foto News , April 28, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts City green lights expansion of TID to facilitate AmericInn expansion Comments comments Deputies serve search warrant, suspect arrested Comments comments Easter church burglaries suspect arrested Comments comments Your chilly Thursday forecast