THS students hear risks of poor choices behind the wheel

On Friday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office participated in the semi-annual Tomahawk High School mock car crash.

The event is held in front of the senior and junior class at the Tomahawk High School to illustrate the consequences of impaired or distracted driving. The program began after several Tomahawk High School students lost their lives in crashes involving impaired drivers. Since this vivid demonstration began over 20 years ago, no Tomahawk High School student has lost their life as the result of impaired or distracted driving.

Along with the Sheriff’s Office, participating agencies include the Tomahawk Fire Department, Tomahawk EMS, Tomahawk Police Department, Nokomis Fire Department, Oneida County Med 4, Lincoln County Coroner’s Office, Spirit Medical Transport and Generations Funeral Home of Tomahawk.

The weather didn’t cooperate for the usual outdoor portion of the presentation, which vividly depicts the consequences following a fatal car crash. Students instead heard a presentation from local emergency responders in the high school auditorium, led by Lt. Kevin Krueger of the Tomahawk Fire Department and part owner of Generations Funeral Home.

Krueger noted that the live demonstration portion of the program will still be scheduled for a different day before the end of the school year.