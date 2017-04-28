Park City joins Dave’s County Market celebration

As Dave’s County Market celebrated 20 years serving Merrill, Park City Credit Union joined with 20 specially-marked grocery items hidden in the store. Marked with Park City Cares stickers, the items were redeemable for grocery gift cards.

Most people know Dave’s County Market for mouth watering baked goods, high quality meat, fresh fruits and vegetables, and the area’s largest walk-in cooler stocked with your favorite brews. It’s also home to a full-service Park City branch with extended hours, including Saturday.

“For 20 years, Dave’s County Market has been serving customers as a neighborhood grocer with high quality foods and products,” said Vanessa Rueth, Park City’s Branch Lead inside the Dave’s County Market store. “Their customers are their most important focus, and together, we are a proud to partner with them in serving the people of Merrill.”

Park City Cares is the credit union’s newest program that is devoted to random acts of kindness. From free cookies to volunteering for local charities, the credit union seeks to #SharetheCare. Park City has had a branch inside Dave’s County Market since 2015.