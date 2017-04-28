David S. Lampley, age 56, of Merrill, died unexpectedly Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Good Samaritan Health Center. He was born November 9, 1960 in Illinois to the late Albert and Linda (Unk) Lampley. On March 14, 1992, he married Myoung. She survives.

David attended school in Illinois and after graduation went on to college. He worked for many years at Lincoln Wood as a window assembler. David enjoyed shopping and traveling. He also liked to spend his spare time reading a good book. David always seemed to be writing down little things that came to mind, weather a catchy phrase or a funny though, he was always writing notes. David was a great caretaker and cared for his step-father, John, during a difficult illness. David will be remembered as a loving and caring father and grandfather who loved his grandchildren with all his heart. He will be sadly missed.

Survivors include his wife of over 25 years, Myoung Lampley, Merrill; son: Tyson (Nayda Hetfeld) Lampley; daughter: Tara (Andy Riddle) Lampley; mother: Linda Foder; two grandchildren: Carter and Damon Lampley; and one sister: Lisa Winn. He was preceded in death by his father, Albert; step-father, John Foder, and brother, Michael Lampley.

Funeral services for David will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Ho Lee will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 AM Monday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Merrill Memorial Park Cemetery. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.