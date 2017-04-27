Easter church burglaries suspect arrested

On April 21 at approximately 6:30 p.m., law enforcement officers of the Merrill Police Department and the Tomahawk Police Department conducted a search warrant at 229 S. 2nd St., Apt #2 in Tomahawk. The search warrant was initially focused on locating evidence of church burglaries committed in Merrill on or about the Easter holiday week. Upon execution of the search warrant, it became apparent the suspect of the Merrill burglaries also possessed stolen property related to other City of Tomahawk and Lincoln County burglaries. Multiple items of evidence were located and seized.

The suspect, Jon Schenk Jr., was arrested on scene for an outstanding probation violation and has displayed a level of cooperation with investigators of all three agencies. As of the date of the warrant, Schenk is suspected of being involved in at least a dozen burglaries throughout Lincoln County. Schenk is currently on probation for multiple burglaries.

At the time of this release, Schenk has not been charged with any offenses pending further investigation of unsolved burglaries. However, according to Merrill Police Chief Corey Bennett, law enforcement anticipates multiple charges will be brought by all investigating agencies.