Deputies serve search warrant, suspect arrested

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announces that deputies served a search warrant on a rural town of Merrill home this morning. As a result of the warrant, a 38-year-old male was taken into custody and will appear in court Friday to face charges including possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, maintaining a drug trafficking dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia and child neglect.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is working with social services to find alternate placement for the children removed from the home. According to the sheriff’s office, more information will be available once the suspect is formally charged.

