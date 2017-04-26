Your Wednesday Merrill forecast <meta itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="http://img.youtube.com/vi/e5iWMqAw4UY/mqdefault.jpg" /> <meta itemprop="embedURL" content="http://www.youtube.com/embed/e5iWMqAw4UY" /> Posted by: Foto News , April 26, 2017 Comments comments Related Posts WIAA to provide concussion insurance for student-athletes Comments comments Center Avenue closed for sewer repairs Comments comments Lincoln County D.A: Deputy involved in shooting; “responded as he was trained” Comments comments Breaking News: Deputy cleared in Feb. 27 shooting Comments comments