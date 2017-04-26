Walter F. ‘Wally’ Wolff, age 94, of Merrill, died Monday, April 24, 2017 at Pine Crest Nursing Home, Merrill.

Walter was born January 23, 1923, in Merrill, son of the late Jacob and Lydia (Reifschneider) Wolff. He married Betty Turbin on May 17, 1947, at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ, Merrill. She preceded him in death on July 24, 2015. Wally enlisted in the United States Army on January 27, 1943 and served during World War II. He was honorably discharged on March 21, 1946. Wally worked at the former Ward Paper Company in Merrill. He was a lifelong member of St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ. He was also a member of V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill, and served on the honor guard. Wally enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, throwing horseshoes and shooting pool. Wally helped many people repair their homes by assisting with carpentry work and painting, and had built several woodwork items for local bars.

Survivors include one daughter, Sandra (Kenneth) Mootz of Merrill; two sons, Gary (Diane) Wolff of Merrill and Scott (Sylvia) Wolff of Dalzell, South Carolina; four grandchildren Lisa (Brad) Sturm, Jason (Kristina) Mootz, Aaron (Katie) Mootz and Stacey Parker; nine great-grandchildren, Valerie, Caylie, Damien, Zoey, Lincoln, Kensley, Lucas, Adalyn and Harper; several step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Wolff of Merrill. Wally was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Wolff; his parents; and his siblings, Ann (John) Christoplis, Rose (Inar) Engel, Barbara (Edward) Strasser, Rachel (Reuben) Bettin, Henry (Dorothy) Wolff, Raymond Wolff and James (Bonnie) Wolff.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Taylor-Stine Funeral Home, Merrill. Pastor Kyle Carnes will officiate. Inurnment will follow in the St. Francis Xavier Veterans Memorial, Merrill, with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Post 1638, Merrill. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.

