Sherida “Jean” Franzen, age 77, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston. She was born on September 8, 1939 in Cicero, IL to the late Earl and Marcia (Barkley) Ward. On May 25, 1957, Jean and Donald Franzed were united in marriage in Chicago, a union that would last over 55 years. He preceded her in death November 29, 2012.

Jean attended high school in Cicero, IL. After graduating, she went on to work in the office at IBM for many years before moving to Merrill. Jean was a very giving person, donating endless hours at Eagle’s Club. She was always the first to volunteer and always giving of herself. Over the years Jean took in numerous foster children. She was a strong willed woman who always had the last word. Most would call her spunky and very loving, always putting others first. On the rare occasion she did something for herself, it was usually camping and traveling, two things she loved.

Survivors include her four children: Roger (Linda) Franzen, Scott (Dawn) Franzen, Carol (Jerry) Cortright, and Larry (Andrea) Scolley; 13 grandchildren: Carrie (Jeff Schulz) Franzen, Jenny (Jason) Schulz, Loni (Tim) Osness, Stephanie Young, Tammera Graap, Kenna Smith, Nick (Kayla) Franzen, Tyler Franzen, Logan Franzen, Keaton Scolley, Aiden Scolley, Aiyana Scolley & Kambrie Scolley; 15 great-grandchildren: Carlie Franzen, Collin Franzen, Dezi Schulz, Ryan Schulz, Jordan Erickson, Violet Weiss, Jenna Weiss, Destiny Weiss, Jayden Osness, Miranda Osness, Aceson Graap, Emilee Woodward, Shylynn Graap, Bentley Franzen & Gabriel Franzen; sister-in-law: Barb (Thomas) Schwager; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Franzen; parents: Earl & Marcia Ward; son: Thomas G. Franzen and grandchildren: Johnathan Franzen and Jerome Franzen.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at St. Francis Xavier Parish. Father Chris will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday, April 28 and again from 10-11AM, all at Waid Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery at a later date. Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.