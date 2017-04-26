Center Avenue closed for sewer repairs

Work was underway this morning on Center Avenue between Third and Sixth streets.

The City of Merrill is repairing sanitary sewer mains on Center Avenue Wednesday, April 26, and Thursday, April 27. These repairs require road closure.
Center Avenue will be closed from Third Street to Ninth Street through 5 p.m. Thursday. Center Avenue detour is Third Street west to Mill Street north to Ninth Street and east to Center Avenue.
“Thank you for your cooperation with this project as we prepare for the upcoming resurfacing project which will begin May 8,” said Merrill Public Works Director Rod Akey.

