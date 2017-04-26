Bluejay Track grinds it out at Wausau triangular

Last Tuesday, Bluejay track headed south to compete in the Wausau West Triangular meet hosted by Wausau West High School. The Bluejay girls went on to place third behind Wausau East, while the guys narrowly missed a third place finish; trailing East by 4.5 points and a 4th place finish behind the Lumberjacks with 42.5 points.

Spearheading the effort for the Bluejay Boys were:

1st Place:

Long Jump- Adam Laehn: 21’9.5”

Triple Jump- Jared Olhoff: 44’9”

4x200m Relay- Adam Laehn, Dominic Leisitkow, Jared Olhoff, James Pawlicki: 1:36.24

2nd Place:

High Jump- Jared Olhoff: 5’10”

400 yard dash- Isaiah Heyel: 52.29

3rd Place:

Discus- Jonathan Gruetzmacher: 128’6”

4x800m Relay- Travis Wright, Jacob Romang, Nathan Koch, Taron Gutowski: 9:11.14

4x400m Relay- Isaiah Heyel, James Pawlicki, Tyler Wolff, Adam Laehn: 3:47.88

4th Place:

100 yard dash- Isaiah Heyel: 11.85

5th Place:

Pole Vault- Dominic Leisitkow: 9’6”

High Jump- Adam Laehn: 5’6”

110m Hurdle- Isaac Meyer: 18.49

3200m Run- Stephen Koch: 12:12.54

Other top finishers for the boys were:

Dallas Kaufman (6th/Pole Vault: 8 ft); Isaac Meyer (6th/300m hurdle: 45.56); James Pawlicki (6th/200m dash: 24.20); Adian Tautges (7th/300m hurdle: 47.63) Isaac Meyer (7th/Long Jump: 17’5.25”); Dominic Leisitkow (7th/800m Run: 24.26); Jacob Romang (8th/1600m Run: 5:08.54)

2017 Bluejay varsity Girls Track

Leading the way for the Bluejay Girls were:

1st Place:

800m run- Deanta Sanders: 2:42.08

2nd Place:

Pole Vault- Emily Sczygelski: 8’6”

Shot Put- Morgan Wardall: 31’

100m dash- Brielle Thorson: 14.18

1600 m run- Deanta Sanders: 5:49.49

3rd Place:

High Jump- Morgan Wardall: 4’ 2”

4x200m Relay- Trinity Evans, Criztal Martinez, Nyomie Strand, Maddy Leischer: 2:10.74

4x400m Relay- Autumn Schenzel, Ashlin Berry, Emily Sczygelski, Dalie Thomas: 4:37.73

300m Relay- Ann Herdt: 32:53.71

4th Place:

4x800m Relay- Ann Herdt, Sophie Priebe, Kaitlyn Arndt: 12:48.82

4x100m Relay- Autumn Schenzel, Brielle Thorson, Katherine Ament, Dalie Thomas: 57.09

3200m Run- Sophie Priebe: 16:57.29

5th Place:

Triple Jump- Emily Sczygelski: 31’5”

100m Hurdles- Fiana Allen: 19.57

Other top finishers for the ladies were:

Fiana Allen (6th/300m hurdles: 58.30); Kaitlyn Arndt (6th/800m relay: 3:07.54); Bryanna Block (7th/100m hurdles: 20.76); Bryanna Block (8th/300m hurdles: 1:06.67); Maddy Leischer (9th/High Jump: 3’10”); Ashlin Berry (9th/Long Jump: 13’11”); Berry (9th/Triple Jump: 27’10”); Macy Marion (9th-tie/Shot Put: 22’10”); Max Button (9th/100m Hurdle: 22.56).

“Despite the weather and the challenges that the wind made for us, none of our team members complained about competing or not being prepared for the weather,” comments head coach Bethany Martinovici,

“We were well equipped and excited to be outdoors. Personal records were broken by Emily Sczygelski in the Triple Jump (31’8”) and by Deanta Saunders in the mile (5:49.49 and 2:42.08 in the 800).

“Now that we are in our outdoor season, I will be asking athletes to try events that they may not be most comfortable in, but would be successful if practice and time would be spent on them. With the small number of girls that are out, it is most important to get a group of girls who will be competitive in events.

“After that is accomplished, we can work on technique. Speed, power and strength is needed – mentally and physically – for our team to earn more points in meets during the next five weeks of the season.”