70 years: Merrill Women’s Bowling Association crowns 2017 City Tournament Champions

The Merrill Women’s Bowling Association gathered at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes on April 19 to congratulate the 2017 City Tournament winners. Individual winners of the recent singles, doubles and team events received their championship awards and one woman received a special award for her first certified 700 series.

The Merrill Women’s Bowling Association is celebrating its 70th year in 2017. Charter member, Ruth Radlinger, was in attendance for the event.