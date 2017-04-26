70 years: Merrill Women’s Bowling Association crowns 2017 City Tournament Champions

Pictured, front from left, are Singles Champion Jan Tague; Team Champions Betsy Wiesneski, Jan Ament and Elaine Hoff (Naomi Berg absent). Back row, All Events Scratch Champion Jill Kraft; All Events Handicap Champion Dawn Osness; Doubles Champions Becky Born and Ashley Millard.

The Merrill Women’s Bowling Association gathered at Les & Jim’s Lincoln Lanes on April 19 to congratulate the 2017 City Tournament winners. Individual winners of the recent singles, doubles and team events received their championship awards and one woman received a special award for her first certified 700 series.

The Merrill Women’s Bowling Association is celebrating its 70th year in 2017. Charter member, Ruth Radlinger, was in attendance for the event.

Jamie Schmeltzer rolled her first certified 700 series (scores of 259, 207, 267) on March 20, 2017. Acknowledged also was Stephanie Olmsted, who rolled her first 700 series on April 11, 2017 (scores 257, 212, 233). Pictured, front from left, are Singles Champion Jan Tague; Team Champions Betsy Wiesneski, Jan Ament and Elaine Hoff (Naomi Berg absent). Back row, All Events Scratch Champion Jill Kraft; All Events Handicap Champion Dawn Osness; Doubles Champions Becky Born and Ashley Millard.
