Tech coaching at library for computers & eBook devices

Looking for a computer class? T.B. Scott Free Library is offering you something better – personalized help with your computer, tablet or smartphone.

May eBook Coaching is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, and Thursday, May 11, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

May Computer Coaching is scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, at 1 p.m.; Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.; and Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m.

eBook Coaching will help you use your smartphone or tablet device better, especially for downloading ebooks and audiobooks from the library for free. Just bring your device and come in – no reservations are necessary.

Computer Coaching is a low-stress way to learn more about computers. Beginners or experienced users interested in improving a specific skill, task, or web search are welcome. If you have a laptop, bring it along, or use ours. Reservations aren’t necessary.

Consider a Computer Coaching session, for example, if you want help browsing the Internet, organizing photos and other data on your computer, using productivity applications like Word and Excel, buying and selling stuff, job searching, cleaning out junk and dealing with malware, or just working on mouse skills and typing. Recent sessions have helped several coachees become more comfortable with Windows 10.

If regularly scheduled eBook or Computer Coaching sessions don’t fit your schedule, call the library or stop in to arrange for an individual Custom Coaching consultation.

Computer Coachees are also eligible for a monthly door prize, a 16-gigabyte flash drive, compliments of Merrill Radio Shack and the Friends of T.B. Scott Library.

Tech Coaching sessions, like all T.B. Scott Library programs, are open to the public at no charge. Call the library at 715-536-7191 or check www.tbscottlibrary.org to learn more.