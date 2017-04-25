Lady sluggers rebound over Rapids

2017 MHS Softball: (Pictured Left to Right) Front row: Maddix Bonnell, Lindsey Casper, Calle Johnson, Makayla Heller Middle row: Patience Pyan, Madisen Weix, Taylor Krueger, Kelsie Belfiori, Calli Oberg Back row: Allie Becker, Chelsey LaMonica, Megan Schroder, Stephanie Schroder, Molly Weix

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Friday evening, Bluejay softball squared off with the Wisconsin Rapids Raiders in a WVC bout at Lincoln High School.
While the bats may have lay quiet in the first inning, the Jays blew the game open with a four-run melee led off by Calle Johnson’s score off a Megan Schroder bunt and ensuing error by the Raider first baseman. Then it would be Patience Pyan and Schroder’s turn to cross the plate for Merrill off a Madi Weix grounder. Weix then followed suit with her own trip home when Lindsey Casper ripped one to center field.
Keeping the Raiders off-base again in the third and fourth, Johnson and Kelsie Belfiori docked another pair of runs to set Merrill up 6-0 in the fourth.
The Raiders would finally manage to slow the Bluejay juggernaut in the fifth and counter with two runs to get on the board in the sixth, only to have the Jays respond with a vicious five-run onsaught in the seventh to seal the deal 11-2.
Junior Taylor Krueger took the win for Merrill, striking out four and allowing just four hits.

Batting: Belfiori (3/5, R, 3TB); Pyan (3/4, 2R, RBI, 2B, 4TB); Bonnell (2/3, R, RBI, 2B, 3TB); C. Johnson (1/4, 2R, 2B, 2TB); C. Oberg (1/4, RBI, 2B, 2TB), M. Schroeder (1/3, 2R, 2RBI, TB); M. Weix (1/4, 2R, 3RBI, 2TB)
WRL: 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-2
MRL: 0 4 1 1 0 0 5-11

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Bluejay golfers working to fill out varsity roster

Comments comments

Varsity Jays improve to 4-5

Comments comments

Bluejay soccer blanked by Tigers

Comments comments

Blake garners Athlete of the Week honors

Comments comments