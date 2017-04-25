Bluejay soccer blanked by Tigers

Merrill's Lily Reimann tries to gain control in front of the Marshfield net Thursday night.

Jeremy Ratliff
Reporter

Thursday evening, Bluejay girls soccer played host to Marshfield in a WVC clash at Jay Stadium.
Despite the ladies standing toe-to-toe with the Tigers throughout the contest, Marshfield would come out on top 2-0.
“This was another game that we were in until the very end,” comments head coach Kyle Hahn. “Both of Marshfield’s goals came from progressions of play when our collective focus seemed to drop off a bit. All in all, very fixable things that we can continue to work on and get better at. We weren’t able to capitalize on our attacking opportunities; we’re getting close, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do. Kaylee Bowe had another solid game in goal for us with double digit saves (11).”
The ladies return to the field Tuesday when they hit the road southbound for Stevens Point.
Game time is set for 7 p.m. at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Merrill's Lily Reimann tries to gain control in front of the Marshfield net Thursday night. Renee Moonen moves to intercept a Marshfield pass in the second half of Thursday night's game. Merrill's Bri Grosskurth battles for possession with a Marshfield player Thursday night at Jay Stadium. Merrill's Bri Grosskurth heads the ball in Marshfield territory Thursday night. Merrill's Mae Litschauer works the ball down the sideline in a steady rain at Jay Stadium Thursday night. Merrill's Zoe Slewitzke spoils a Marshfield scoring opportunity in front of the Merrill goal Thursday night. Merrill's Alisha Scantlin centers the ball in front of the Marshfield net, pursued by a pack of Tigers. Merrill's Hunter Zecca fights off a Marshfield player down the Jay Stadium sideline Thursday night.
<
>
Merrill's Zoe Slewitzke spoils a Marshfield scoring opportunity in front of the Merrill goal Thursday night.

