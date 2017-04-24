Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 34-year-old Irma woman was arrested Tuesday morning for violating terms of her probation after being reported for trespassing to the Sheriff’s Office.

A 23-year-old Merrill man was arrested early Wednesday morning on a felony charge of strangulation after deputies investigated a disturbance in the Town of Pine River. The victim sought treatment at a medical facility after the incident in which she stated she was choked by the suspect.

Heavy rains caused issues as heavily saturated ground resulted in several trees toppling over. Just after 2 a.m. the first call was received regarding a tree down across State Rd. 17 near Pine Lake in the Town of Harrison. Deputies checked on several trees which had fallen on roadways, most required crews from the Highway Department to remove.

A 38-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a battery charge. Deputies investigated a disturbance that was reported Thursday but had occurred the week before at a Town of Merrill home.

A 38-year-old Eagle River man was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle the man was driving on North Fourth Street in Tomahawk after it was observed failing to stop for a stop sign. A check showed the man was wanted by the West Bend Police Department for contempt of court.

A 29-year-old Wausau man was arrested Saturday afternoon for violating terms of his probation. A deputy found a bag containing marijuana which he connected to the man. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections requested the man be held for violating terms of his probation, he was also cited for driving without a valid driver’s license.

An 18-year-old Merrill woman will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the Town of Merrill. When contact was made with the vehicle, the deputy noted the smell of marijuana coming from it. A search revealed numerous items of drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

A 23-year-old Tomahawk man will make an initial court appearance on Monday, May 1, in Lincoln County Court after deputies formally charged him this past week for injuries he caused to a child. There the child was found to have serious injuries which doctors felt were caused by abuse. The suspect was taken into custody by Merrill Police Officers on March 18 after a traffic stop. He has been held in the Lincoln County Jail on a probation hold. The suspect will be formally charged with first degree reckless injury, child abuse causing great harm, and neglecting a child causing great bodily harm. The man’s initial court appearance will be at 1:30 p.m. in Branch II of Lincoln County Court.

The Recreation Deputy is warning mud runners that they could face thousands of dollars in fines and cleanup costs if they are running on county land or trespassing on others properties. Severe damage has been found in the Underdown Recreational area this spring. On Friday a group of trucks were found just after they caused damage to county land in the Town of Tomahawk. The Recreation Deputy reports that numerous suspects have been identified.

The number of car deer crashes remains steady with seven this past week. Two bear were also struck. On Friday night a Rhinelander woman struck a bear on US Hwy. 51 near County Rd. S outside of Tomahawk killing the animal. On Saturday morning a second bear was found south of Nelson Avenue on US Hwy. 51 in the Town of Birch which appeared to have been struck overnight.