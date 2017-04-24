Juanita Emma Harkner, age 86, of Merrill, entered into eternal life with her Lord on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Aspirus Hospice House in Wausau, WI, while surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services. She was born on July 5, 1930 to the late Charles and Inza (Brandenburg) Grohman in Dubuque, Iowa.

Juanita met and fell in love with Floyd Harkner, and the two exchanged marriage vows on April 22, 1950 in Merrill, WI. Floyd preceded Juanita in death on November 12, 1997.

Juanita was a homemaker for most of her life, but she did enjoy helping out at the senior center with serving food and washing dishes. Juanita also worked at Lincoln Wood and Pine Crest Nursing Home. First and foremost in her life, was her family. She adored and cherished her children and grandchildren. Juanita is remembered as being an excellent pianist that could play by ear. During the summer months, she would spend time in her vegetable garden, and canned her tomatoes and cucumbers that she would grow there. Juanita was an avid Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and NASCAR fan – she would cheer them on every chance she got! Juanita enjoyed watching game shows and going to casinos with her children. She enjoyed watching animals, and visited various zoos. Juanita was a devoted mother and she was such a positive influence in her family’s life – she was beautiful inside and out. Juanita is remembered as a “prayer warrior” with a gentle, loving soul. She was a member at St. Stephen’s United Church of Christ. She will be sadly missed.

Juanita is survived by her 4 children: Yvonne (David) Kleimola, Darlene (James) Kohnhorst, Terry (Connie) Harkner, all of Merrill and Jodie (Dr.William) Johnston of Wausau, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Inza Grohman, husband: Floyd Harkner, son: Floyd Harkner Jr., sisters: Margaret Kardack, Pearl Leopold, Violet Brandenburg and Corrin Raasch, brothers: Chucky, Lavern, Frenchie, Earl and Orvelle Grohman.

Funeral Services for Juanita will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 11am at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Gates will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 24, 2017 from 4pm-7pm at Waid Funeral Home and again on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10am until the time of the service, also at Waid Funeral Home. Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in the town of Skanawan will immediately follow the service.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and appreciation to the staff at the Aspirus Hospice House and the Palliative Care Unit at Aspirus for their care and support, as well as Dr. William Johnston for his guidance to the family. The family also wishes to give a special thank you to Yvonne, the oldest of Juanita’s children, for taking outstanding care of their mother.

Waid Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.