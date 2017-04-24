Charges filed Lincoln County Circuit Court

Anthony E. Kraemer, 25, of Medford- was charged April 17 with Felony charges of Possession of Amphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Non-narcotic Drugs with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Schedule IV Drugs with Intent to Deliver as well as Felony Bail Jumping. According to court records, Kraemer was found slumped over in a running vehicle in the Merrill Walmart parking lot on April 14. He had reportedly been like that for hours before officers arrived. Police found on his person a bag containing over 100 prescription pills and 1.1 gram of methamphetamine. In the vehicle, $338 in cash was found. Kraemer is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

Dale G. Clayton, 36, of Merrill- was charged April 17 with Felony-4th Offense Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Misdemeanor Operating While Revoked. According to court records, Clayton was arrested by Merrill Police on Center Avenue April 13. He has three previous OWI convictions dating back to 1999.

Todd C. Lillie, 23, of Merrill- was charged April 17 with a Misdemeanor charge of Retail Theft-$500 or less. According to coourt records, Lillie reportedly took items from the Merrill Walmart on April 8.