Hatchet baseball pulls out win over Marathon

Two clutch runs in the seventh inning gave Tomahawk the 5-3 win over Marathon last Tuesday. Tomahawk held a 3-1 lead going into the bottom of the third inning, but Marathon came up with two runs to tie the game at 3-3. That tie held through three scoreless innings before Tomahawk plated two in the top of the seventh.

“Jake Ruid came up with a clutch bases loaded hit to drive in two runs in the top of the seventh to give us the lead,” said THS coach Wes Roessler. “He had a really good at bat and came up with a big hit with two strikes on him.”

The Hatchets collected six hits in the game. Ruid was 1-3 with 2 RBI and a walk. Other top hitters were Justin Jarvensivu (2-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI), Eli Wurl (1-3, 1 run scored, 1 RBI), Zach Volz (1-4, 1 run scored, 1 RBI) and Isaac Weber (1-3, 1 run scored).

Volz pitched the first two innings, allowing 1 hit and 3 runs (1 earned). Brett Gerber came in in relief, allowing four hits and no runs in five innings of work.

“Overall it was a nice win for the guys,” Roessler said.

Tangle with the T-Birds

The Hatchet boys struggled Thursday night in an 11-1 loss at Lakeland.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lakeland bats came alive in the second and third innings; amassing a 7-0 lead going into the fifth inning where they scored another two runs. The Hatchets were able to plate their lone run in the top of the sixth.

Tomahawk’s four hits were collected by Isaac Weber (2-3), Zach Volz (1-3 with an RBI) and Eli Wurl (1-3).

William Russell took the loss in two innings on the mound, striking out three, walking one and allowing seven runs (two earned). Eli Wurl came on in relief, striking out four, walking three and allowing four runs (two earned) in four innings of work. The Hatchet defense committed three errors in the game.

“This was a frustrating loss,” said Roessler. “We are not a team that can afford to make as many mistakes as we did and be able to win.

“We have to have solid defense, pitching and hittig to win. We are not strong enough in any one of those areas to be able to rely on that strength to win.”

Tomahawk has a couple of conference games this week, hosting Northland Pines on Tuesday and traveling to Medford on Thursday.