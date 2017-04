Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Thursday evening, community members were treated to a culinary extravaganza at St. Stephens UCC; courtesy of six local chefs as part of HAVEN’s 11th Annual ‘Men in the Kitchen’ Fundraiser, hosted by the church.

Along with heaps of class A cuisine, appetizers and desserts, a silent auction was on-hand along with the pristine musical talents of Paul and Susanna Gilk.