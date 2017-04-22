Blake garners Athlete of the Week honors

MHS junior Kobe Blake has proven to be a force to be reckoned with this season as a second baseman for the MHS varsity baseball team.

Although the outcome may not have exactly been what the team was hoping for, Blake’s double RBI-hit put the Jays on the board and prevented a shutout in their season opener with Rhinelander on April 6. Since then, Blake has only picked up steam; piling up another 11 runs and 3 RBI to round out his early-season resume in his debut season on the Bluejay varsity roster.

Aside from baseball, Kobe competes on the Bluejay varsity football team in the fall as a quarterback and safety, and is a Point Guard for the varsity Boys Basketball team in the winter.

Aside from a busy sports schedule, Blake is also a member of the MHS Link Crew, as well as the FOCUS Youth Group of Our Saviours Lutheran Church.

In his free time, Kobe enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as outdoors activities including hunting and fishing.

Son of Chris and Kevin Blake of Merrill, Kobe currently maintains a 3.8 GPA and upon graduation from high school, plans to attend a 4-year university. Although unsure of exactly which school he will be attending, Blake plans to major in either Physical or Special Education.