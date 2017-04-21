Richard L. Williams, age 81, of Merrill, passed away Monday, April 17, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born February 2, 1936 in McGregor, Iowa to the late William & Florence (Kellogg) Williams. He entered the National Guard in February of 1954 until February of 1961 when he married Mary Ellen Montour on February 4, 1961. She survives.

Richard was a dairy farmer all his life, and was very proud of his farm. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and later enjoyed trapping. Richard always had time for children and he cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also enjoyed gardening, logging and would always stop whatever he was doing to help his neighbors. People loved Richard’s laugh and the many stories he had to share.

Survivors include his wife: Mary Ellen Williams; two sons: James Williams and Dale (Stephanie) Williams; two daughters: Christine (Craig) Pfaff and Joyce (Russell) Bloch ; son-in-law: Henry Welch; step-son: Daniel (Micki) Laatsch; step-son-in-law: Dale Marquardt; two brothers: Clarence (Beverly) Williams and Edward (Carol) Williams; step-sister: Dorothy (Nolan) White; sister-in-law: Marge Williams; grandchildren: Melissa(Chris) Callahan, Jesse(Sarah) Welch, Jason(Robin) Gleason, Steven(Jessica)Pfaff, Ryan(Britany) Bloch, Julia(Travis)Hoffman, Rachael(Nick) Jankowski, Justin(Elizabeth) Bloch, Eric, Katlyn, and Colton Williams; step-grandchildren: Tanya and Albert Laatsch, LaShawn , Ethan, and Elliot(Mandy)Marquardt; many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Richard is preceded in death by his parents: William and Florence Williams; daughter: Barb Welch; step-daughter: Janet Marquardt; brothers: Clinton, Roland, and Eugene; step-brothers: Walter Williams and Donald Hand; step-sister: Virginia Thorton and granddaughter: Tanya Welch.

Funeral Services for Richard will be held on Friday April 21, 2017 at 11 am at the funeral home. Melvin Hassle will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 4-8pm and again on Friday morning from 10-11am all at the funeral home. Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.