Merrill man charged with harming baby

A 23-year-old Merrill man has been charged with abusing a one-year-old child at a town of Pine River residence in March.

Isaiah Stadler was charged Tuesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court with felony counts of first degree reckless injury, child abuse-recklessly cause great harm and neglecting a child (consequence is great bodily harm).

According to court records, Stadler had been responsible for watching the one-year-old during the week of March 15. Law enforcement was alerted after the child was brought to the emergency room and found to have bleeding on the brain, bruising on the arms and hair missing from the back of the head. The child also later suffered seizures as a result of the injuries. Medical personnel noted that the significant injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma.

Stadler’s initial court appearance is set for May 1.