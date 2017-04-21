Additional suspects charged in Genesee Street bust

Two more people have been charged in connection with a search warrant executed by police on a Genesee Street residence Monday.

Justice Stadler, 22, of Tomahawk, was found in the home at the time of the search. He has been charged in Lincoln County Circuit Court with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. According to court records, Stadler was out on bond for a previous case in which he faces charges of possessing marijuana with intent to deliver and possessing methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Another adult male found in the home, Tyler Hedges, 22, of Merrill, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping. According to court records, Hedges was found to have a marijuana pipe and a syringe loaded with methamphetamine in his pockets.

The home’s occupant, Shawn Boyd, 41, was the first to be charged. He faces counts of Felony-Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Dwelling and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and three Misdemeanor counts of Neglecting a Child. According to court records, Boyd told investigators that numerous people had been coming to the residence to smoke or inject methamphetamine.

Early Monday afternoon, officers from the Merrill Police Department along with deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug related search warrant on a residence at 300 1/2 Genesee Street in the City of Merrill. As a result of the search warrant and ensuing investigation, seven individuals were taken into custody on related and unrelated charges stemming from contact with Law Enforcement at the residence. Four adult males, one adult female, one juvenile female and one juvenile male were taken into custody as a result of contact with law enforcement.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services is also assisting with the investigation and has placed affected children in a safe environment.