Woller named March Youth Optimist

The Merrill Optimists have chosen Keia Woller as the Youth Optimist for the month of March.

In her personal statement about optimism Keia writes, “Optimism is my greatest attribute; it is a conscious focus on good. The benefits of having a positive attitude are endless. Showing promise and hope encourages the same in other people. It has aided in building my self-confidence. Although it can be challenging to maintain, it comforts in hard times. Negative events can be obstacles but they lead to learning experiences. In my daily life and all community activities that I am involved in; I try to project a positive attitude and more is accomplished.”

Keia currently has a 3.29 GPA. She has taken AP algebra 2, AP language and AP psychology. Keia is also a member of the Merrill Busy Bees 4-H Club, Octagon Club, Tennis Team, Cheer Team, middle school WEB team, Link Crew, Student Council, Student Assistant for After the Bell Program and participated in the fall play and musical. She has also volunteered for make-up, stage crew and dance choreography for the play and musical. She is a 4H Youth leader and has been the president, vice president and secretary.

Keia has received many 4-H awards and merits – one being first place for Club Drama (she wrote, acted & directed).

When not in school, Keia is very active in 4-H, she visits Jenny Towers, Pine Crest and Park Place to deliver cards and spread cheer over the holidays, and she collects pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald house and participates in Make a Difference Day. She is a 4-H camp counselor, volunteers serving fish frys at her church, organized a local donation for “Project Heling Hands” for items to be sent to disadvantaged people in Philippines, volunteers at the Humane Society and recently planned, organized and delivered jackets for the “Coats for Kids” organization.

When Keia has completed her high school career, she plans to attend Northcentral Technical College to earn her Associates Degree in Video Production. She also plans to take courses in sign language. She is the daughter of Jamie Willis and Keith Woller.