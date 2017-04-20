Walk 4 Whiskers 2nd Annual 5K

Posted by: ,
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Join the Lincoln County Humane Society on Saturday, May 13, for the second annual ‘Walk 4 Whiskers’ 5K event.

The walk/run will take place at the River Bend Trail in Merrill. Registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. Lunch will be provided at LCHS at noon. The 5K will be $15 per person. If you are planning to join for lunch and would like to receive a door prize, you must pre-register by May 6. If only entering the walk, you do not need to pre-register.

Water will be provided at the walk. There will also be some great door prizes and raffles. There may be shelter dogs available to walk but everyone is welcome to bring their own dogs as well.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Church Mutual employees raise more than $13,500 for charities

Comments comments

Woller named March Youth Optimist

Comments comments

Library’s Money Smart Week programs make you smarter

Comments comments

Breaking News: Search warrant results in multiple charges for Merrill man

Comments comments