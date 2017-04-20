MHS presents ‘Once Upon a Mattress’

Merrill High School will present the spring musical, “Once Upon a Mattress,” April 27, 28, 29 at Merrill High School. Show time is 7 p.m. each night. Tickets are being sold at Lee’s Piggly Wiggly, Dave’s County Market, the MHS Cashiers office, or at the door.

If you thought you knew the story of “The Princess and The Pea,” you may be in for a walloping surprise! Did you know, for instance, that Princess Winnifred actually swam the moat to reach Prince Dauntless the Drab? Or that, in fact, it wasn’t the pea at all that caused the princess a sleepless night? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious, romantic and melodic, this spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and retribution provides for some side-splitting shenanigans. Chances are you’ll never look at fairy tales quite the same way again.

Cast List

Princess Winnifred- Sierra Severt; Prince Dauntless- Ian Chors; Queen Aggravain- Faith Wheat; King Sextimus- Mark Thompson; Lady Larken- Emily Schroeder; Sir Harry- Alik Barreth; Minstral- Abe Akey; Wizard- Izzy Prebeg; Sir Studley- Mason Gebert; Nightingale of Smarkland- Daniel Ponzer; Priness #12- Bailey Iwen; Kitchen Maid- Amiee Black.

Knights: Mason Gebert, Daniel Ponzer, Jeremy Thomas, Matthew Myszka, Maddy Leischer, Dajanay Knox.

Ladies in Waiting: Gewn Wheat, Sarah Gessler, Jaysa Bushor, Ava Chors, Sophia Schroeder, Aliya Pillai.

Chorus: Katy Ball, Jamie Bartz, Xander Bienfang, Eliana Emmer, Trinity Kantiz, Jerzie Kraetsch, Rebecca Leander, Erin Lemke, Hanna Proulx, Anna Rydeski, Deanta Saunders, Anna Skoviera, Makayla Taylor, Emily Toth, Ava Willett.