Lincoln County Sheriff’s reports

A 65-year-old Merrill man was injured late Monday evening after a traffic crash in the Town of Bradley. At 10:05 p.m., the driver lost control and rolled over on US Hwy. 51 near Crass Road. The highway was closed for a short time due to icing conditions. Tomahawk EMS transported the victim to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital where he was treated and released. Deputies investigated several vehicle slide offs along with trees and wires down. All of the incidents occurred in the Tomahawk area.

A 70-year-old Marathon man was taken into custody Tuesday evening on a traffic charge after deputies responded to a crash in the Town of Corning. The two-vehicle crash was reported on County Rd. M near Hagar Road at 6:44 p.m. The investigating deputy noted signs of impairment and took the man into custody for First Offense-Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated. The driver was released late Tuesday evening from the Lincoln County Jail to a responsible party.

A 90-year-old Gleason woman was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan with non-life threatening injuries after she was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Merrill. At 1 p.m. cell 911 calls reported a two vehicle crash on US Hwy. 51 north of County Rd. C. The 90-year-old woman was transported.

Two Brown County men will be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney after a deputy stopped a speeding vehicle Wednesday evening. A cell caller reported that a vehicle was traveling south on US Hwy. 51 at a high rate of speed. Just after 6:30 p.m., a deputy stopped the vehicle for traveling at 97 MPH. During the stop the deputy noted the odor of marijuana. The 19-year-old vehicle owner and 18-year-old driver, both from Green Bay, will both be referred to the Lincoln County District Attorney for possession charges. The driver may also face a felony bail jumping charge for violating terms of his bond in Brown County Court for a previous drug charge.

A Mazda Protégé was parked on a car hauler overnight in the parking area at the Kings Dam in the Town of Bradley. When the owner returned to the vehicle on Thursday morning he found someone had set fire to the interior of the vehicle. If you know anything about this crime or saw any suspicious activity Wednesday night you are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 715-536-6272 or 715-453-5747. Callers may also call Crime Stoppers of Lincoln County at 715-536-3726. Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and can qualify for a cash reward.

A 51-year-old Merrill man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a warrant charge, after turning himself into the jail. A check showed a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for probation violation.

A Gleason woman fell victim to an IRS scam last week. She was told she had not responded to letters indicating she failed to pay taxes and would be arrested if she did not make payment immediately. She was instructed to make payment with $3,000 worth of gift cards, which she did. As a reminder, Law Enforcement is typically unable to solve crimes such as these. The scammers are typically overseas and the money is liquidated from the cards once the code is released to them. If you are contacted by someone seeking money and they instruct you to send the money with the use of gift cards purchased from large retail stores, you are likely being targeted by a scam. Hang up and notify friends and relatives.

A 40-year-old Wausau man was arrested early Sunday morning on a warrant charge. A deputy stopped to check on a suspicious vehicle parked at a church off of County Rd. A outside of Tomahawk at 3:45 a.m. A check on the passenger showed he was wanted by the Wood County Sheriff for contempt of court.

A 37-year-old Arbor Vitae woman was taken into custody late Sunday evening on a traffic charge. A deputy stopped to check on a vehicle that was broke down on US Hwy. 51 south of Irma around 9:30 p.m. When contact was made with the driver, she displayed signs of impairment. She was placed through field sobriety tests and as a result was taken into custody for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. She was later released to a responsible party.

The number of car deer crashes is up with eight being reported this past week.