Library’s Money Smart Week programs make you smarter

Last month, a press release stated that 52% of U.S. adults, when given a personal finance survey, couldn’t answer more than half of the questions correctly.

Do you want to be money smarter? If so, take advantage of two “Make Your Dollars Count!” programs, celebrating Money Smart Week nationwide, at T.B. Scott Free Library next Tuesday and Thursday.

On Tuesday, April 25, the topic is Introduction to Banking and Finances, beginning at 6:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, learn about How to Save and Why It’s Important.

The sessions will be presented by professional staff from Associated Bank, who’s partnering with T.B. Scott Free Library for the Make Your Dollars Count! Series.

Money Smart Week is a nationwide program to improve everyone’s personal finance knowledge, coordinated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

For more about what’s happening at your library, visit www.tbscottlibrary.org or call 715-536-7191.

