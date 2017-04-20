Church Mutual employees raise more than $13,500 for charities

Church Mutual Insurance Company employees raised $13,585 for numerous causes during special one-day fundraisers held in late 2016 and early 2017.

They raised $1,310 for the Merrill Community Food Pantry and Tomahawk Food Pantry in December 2016. Each food pantry received $655. They raised $1,775 for Happy Kids Backpack Program in January. Happy Kids Backpack Program is designed to feed hungry children on weekends and during school vacations. About 50 families received packs of food in February.

Employees also raised $1,816 for Never Forgotten Honor Flight in February. Never Forgotten Honor Flight flies north central Wisconsin veterans who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam eras to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials erected in their honor.

In March, employees raised $5,793 through a company match for the construction of the Northwoods Veterans Post on Johnson Street, and yet another $2,891 for JoJo’s Jungle

< > Pictured are Church Mutual representatives Tracey Manock, from left, Beth Nettesheim, Jim Campbell, vice president of marketing for Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Rich Poirier, president and CEO of Church Mutual, Mike Thompson, president of Never Forgotten Honor Flight, Barb Hommerding and Christy Cordova.

, a Wausau playground for children of all abilities.