Mini Muscles Gymnastics announces upcoming lesson schedule

Riverside Athletic Club announces registration for May and June Mini Muscles is going on now at its location at 500 S. Center Ave.in Merrill.

Classes offered include:

•Mondays- May 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 4:45-5:30 p.m. are for ages 4 and 5 year olds and at 5:30-6:30 p.m. for ages 6-9. Cost is $40 for an RAC member and $45 for a non-RAC member when you sign up by April 29. After this date, add $5.

•Tuesdays- May 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 from 4:45-5:45 p.m. for ages 10 and up. Cost is $50 for RAC member and $55 for non-RAC member when you sign up by April 29. After this date, add $5.

•Wednesdays- May 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 for ages 18 months through 3 years old from 4:45-5:30 p.m. Cost is $50 for RAC member and $55 for non-RAC member when you sign up by April 29. After this date, add $5.

•Thursdays – Splits Class May 4, 18 and 25 for ages 6 and older from 4:45-5:15 p.m. and the cost is $24 for an RAC member and $29 for a non-RAC member when you sign up by April 29. After this date, add $5.

In addition, there are several June classes for ages 18 months through age 10 and older. Please call for those dates, time and cost.

For further information, call 715-536-2481 or visit our website at www.riversideathletic.com. To register your child, please stop at member services at Riverside Athletic Club during normal business hours.