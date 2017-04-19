Local Patriotic Art contest winners announced

The Ladies Auxiliary of Schmitt-Manecke-Donner VFW Post 1638 has announced the local winners of the annual Patriotic Art contest judged on April 7. In addition to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners, the Auxiliary also selected five winners of the Post Choice Award.

This year’s Post Choice Award winners are MHS students; Elizabeth Schmidt (5th Place/”Blind To See”); Dayton Frederick (4th Place/”Our Freedom”); Tori Folz (3rd Place/”Wrong Side of Heaven”); Megan Brewer (2nd Place/”Left Behind” and First Place winner Kaitlyn Arndt for her piece “Even Soldiers Cry.”

The contest has been sponsored by women’s auxiliaries around the country since 1979 and this year winners were selected from a field of 20 participants.

Anrdt’s work will now proceed to the state competition in Madison on Thursday.