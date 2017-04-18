Breaking News: Search warrant results in multiple charges for Merrill man

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Early this afternoon, officers from the Merrill Police Department along with deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; executed a drug related search warrant at a residence located at 300 1/2 Genesee Street in the City of Merrill.

According to a press release from the Merrill Police Department this evening; the primary goal of the warrant was to investigate and ultimately remove minor children from a drug endangered environment, where drug activity was frequently taking place.

As a result of the search warrant and ensuing investigation, seven individuals were taken into custody on related and unrelated charges stemming from contact with Law Enforcement at the residence. Four adult males, one adult female, one juvenile female and one juvenile male were taken into custody as a result of contact with Law Enforcement.

Among the individuals taken into custody was 41-year old Shawn R. Boyd of Merrill; charged with Felony-Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Dwelling and Misdemeanor charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and multiple Misdemeanor counts of Neglecting a Child.

The Lincoln County Department of Social Services is also assisting with the investigation and has placed affected children in a safe environment. At this time, the Merrill Police Department indicates no further information being available for release.