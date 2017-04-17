Merrill Police reports

April 14

12:27 p.m.- Officers investigated a report of a burglary in the 300 Block of North Mill Street. The investigation is ongoing.

3:40 p.m.- Officers investigated a burglary at a business in the 100 block of North Prospect Street. A suspect was identified as a result of the investigation.

April 16

12:48 a.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 Block of E. 1st Street. The driver showed signs of impairment and the officer conducted an OWI investigation. As a result of the investigation, a male party was arrested for Operating While under the Influence 1st

Offense and was transported to Jail.

2:18 a.m.- Officers responded to a report of juveniles drinking at a tavern in the 2400 block of Grand Avenue. It was found that three people who were under age were located at the tavern and had been drinking. Citations were issued to the three underage individuals.

5:10 a.m.- Officers responded to the 900 block of East Second Street for a report of a burglary. Officers began an investigation and the investigation is ongoing.