Breaking: Hansen sentenced to 25 years in attempted homicide of elderly victim

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Nearly 18 months to the night, when officers of the Merrill Police Department and EMS personnel of the Merrill Fire Department responded to a report of an unresponsive elderly male at a local apartment complex; a Merrill woman is headed to prison for her near-fatal actions that late Fall night.

Monday afternoon, 47-year old Stacey A. Hansen of Merrill- was sentenced to 25-years in state priion (10 years supervision/15 years confinement) after pleading No-Contest via plea agreement to 2nd Degree Attempted Homicide and Felony-1st Degree Reckless Injury.

According to court records, on the night of October 30, 2015, the Lincoln County 911 Communications Center received a call of non-responsive male at the complex, which was also the same apartment building of which Hansen resided.

The first Merrill officer to the scene found the victim without a pulse and immediately began administering CPR. The victim returned a pulse during CPR and was immediately transported by ambulance to Ministry Good Samaritan Health Center.

At the hospital, the victim-identified as 76-year old Arlo Erickson- was able to tell officers; Hansen had tried to suffocate him with a plastic bag and reportedly displayed injuries consistent to the account; including bruising to the nose and forehead area as well as broken blood vessels around his eye. Interviews with others who had contact with Erickson one hour prior to the incident, indicated he had not displayed any facial injuries

Hanson reportedly confimed bringing food to Erickson, which Erickson confirmed.

Hansen allegedly spoke to a number of people prior to the incident, indicating feeling “something bad was going to happen to Arlo. Hansen reportedly indicated being in a “black out” state during the incident.