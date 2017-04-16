Optimists honor ‘Everyday Super Heroes’

“Everyday Super Heroes” was the theme Thursday evening, March 30, as over 100 people gathered for the Optimist Club of Merrill’s Protective Services Banquet to honor and respect local agencies.

Though an annual event based upon the Optimist principle of “Respect for Law,” the topic came sharply into focus with the recent on-duty death of an area police officer. With former Merrill mayor Doug Williams as Master of Ceremonies, department heads introduced members of Merrill Police and Fire departments; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; and District Attorney’s, Coroner and Corrections offices.

Lincoln County Sheriff Jeff Jaeger speaks during the Protective Services Banquet sponsored by the Merrill Optimist Club.

Recently-retired Chief of Police Ken Neff was recognized for his 35 years of service to the community.

Optimists provide positive activities, service and support to children, their families, and communities. The Optimist Mission: “By providing hope and positive vision, Optimists bring out the best in kids.”

The Optimist Club of Merrill will celebrate its 50th year of service to the community next year.