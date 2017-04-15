Krueger named Athlete of the Week

MHS Junior Taylor Krueger’s wicked right underhand played a major role in Bluejay softball’s triumphant 6-1 win over Weyauwega-Fremont, in last week’s season opener. Krueger secured the mound for the ladies with two strikeouts; allowing just three hits.

Entering into her second-year as the team’s starting flame thrower, Taylor also competes in the MYSA Summer Softball league and manages the MHS Girls Basketball team in the winter.

Outside of sports, Krueger is a member of the MHS Octagon Club and enjoys spending time with family, friends and in the outdoors on her free time.

Daughter of Hugh and Fran Krueger of Merrill, Taylor currently maintains a flawless 4.0 GPA and upon graduation, plans to attend a 4-year university majoring in Molecular Genetics. Although she has yet to make a final decision, Krueger indicates the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis and UW-Madison are currently at the top of her list.