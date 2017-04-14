Merrill Police reports

April 10

7:57 a.m.- Officers were requested by probation and parole to take a male party into custody for violating his terms of probation. The male was arrested and transported to the jail.

2:12 p.m.- Officers were requested by probation and parole to take a female party into custody for violating terms of her probation. The female was arrested and transported to the jail.

April 11

2:08 p.m.- An officer conducted a traffic stop and located a male subject that had an active warrant for his arrest. The male subject was taken into custody and transported to the jail.

April 12

8:34 a.m.- An officer responded to a theft complaint. A female party had $100 stolen from her purse. Investigation is ongoing.

April 13

9:26 a.m.- An officer responded to an animal complaint. The caller advised their neighbor’s dog comes into their yard and defecates and the owner does not clean it up. Contact was made with the dog owner, who has been previously spoken to about this issue. The owner was cited for the violation.