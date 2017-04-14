Merrill pair make Team Wisconsin PeeWee team

Merrill Youth Hockey players, Mason DeBroux and Judah Leder, were selected to represent the Region 2 team in the 2017 Kohlman Cup Tournament held April 1-2 in Sun Prairie.

The Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) is broken into six regions statewide with these players first having to earn a spot by topping the competition in their own region. The Kohlman Cup is an event that showcases the top Tier II PeeWee hockey players in the state of Wisconsin. The Region 2, 2005 birth year team had a successful weekend and won all their games including winning the championship game.

After the weekend concluded, Mason and Judah were chosen for the 2005 Team Wisconsin PeeWee Team which will play in the Northern Exposure Hockey AAA tournament to be held in July this summer.