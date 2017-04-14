Hatchet softball trumps Lakeland

The Tomahawk varsity softball team traveled to Minocqua Thursday night and thumped conference foe Lakeland 13-4.

The Lady Hatchets scored two in the first and four in the third to hold a 6-0 lead before the T-Birds got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Each team plated one run in the fifth inning before Tomahawk pulled away with two runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh.

Tomahawk’s 16-hit outing was led by Whitney Osero (4-5, with a double and two RBIs), Katy Volz (3-4, with an RBI and two runs scored), Courtney Theiler (3-5, with an RBI and two runs scored) and Danielle Kurth (3-5, with an RBI).

Rachel Dallman pitched the complete game, striking out six while issuing two base on balls and allowed four runs (two earned).

“For the third game in a row, we got off to a quick start, scoring two runs in the first inning,” noted THS coach John Larson.

Even with the lopsided victory, Larson sees room for offensive improvement.

“We stranded eight baserunners – that is 17 total in the last two games and we were very inconsistent at the plate,” he said. “Our focus needs to be better from start to finish. But in the end, a win is a win. And when you can win ugle, it shows that good teams find ways to get it done.”

With the win, the Hatchets improved their overall record to 2-1 (1-1 in the GNC).

Tomahawk is scheduled to hit the road next week with games at Wausau East on Monday and Northland Pines on Tuesday.