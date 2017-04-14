Hatchet golfers best Witt-Birn

The Hatchet golfers traveled to Maple Hills Golf Course in Wittenberg Thursday to take on the Chargers. Tomahawk took the dual meet win with a score of 191 to Witt-Birn’s 226.

Meet medalists for Tomahawk were Michelle Lodholz (47), Riley Tollison (47), Andrew Cook (48), Ty Gerstenberger (49), Fischer Michalski (51), Jared Leverance (51) and Peyton Hamm (53).

“The weather has prevented us from spend any time working on our short game and it showed today,” said THS coach Garth Gerstenberger. “We are really struggling with chipping and putting. We hit the ball fairly well so I am optimistic about or ability to improve on our scores.”

Tomahawk is next scheduled to hit the links next Tuesday at Prentice Pines Golf Course facing Prentice, Hurley, Chequamegon and Marathon.