Hatchet baseball shelled at Lakeland

Hatchet varsity baseball struggled Thursday night in a 11-1 loss at Lakeland.

After a scoreless first inning, the Lakeland bats came alive in the second and third innings, amassing a 7-0 lead going into the fifth inning where they scored another two runs. The Hatchets were able to plate their lone run in the top of the sixth.

Tomahawk’s four hits were collected by Isaac Weber (2-3), Zach Volz (1-3 with an RBI) and Eli Wurl (1-3).

William Russell took the loss in two innings on the mound, striking out three, walking one and allowing seven runs (two earned). Eli Wurl came on in relief, striking out four, walking three and allowing four runs (two earned) in four innings of work. The Hatchet defense committed three errors in the game.

“This was a frustrating loss,” said THS coach Wes Roessler. “We are not a team that can afford to make as many mistakes as we did and be able to win.

“We have to have solid defense, pitching and hitting to win. We are not strong enough in any one of those areas to be able to rely on that strength to win.”

Tomahawk has a couple of conference games next week, hosting Northland Pines on Tuesday and traveling to Medford on Thursday.