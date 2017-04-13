Kindhearted Health & Fitness expands hours; open to all ages

Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Thanks in large part to a very successful first-year of operation, Kindhearted Health & Fitness Center now offers expanded hours, as well as health and fitness opportunities to community members of all ages.

The center first opened last April at its temporary location on Blaine Street, then relocated to its current and permanent location at 120 S. Mill St.; upon the completion of a brand new 5,000-square-foot facility last September.

Along with doubling its number of clients from around 50 last year to now over 100, the center now offers expanded hours of 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays. According to center director Diane Goetsch, the reason behind the hour expansion is to better accommodate clients’ schedules, including work and school hours.

The facility continues to offer a broad range of both cardio and strength training equipment from well-known brands in the industry including Nautilus, Octane Fitness and Sci-Fit.

In addition, the center offers affordable rates in the form of cash or check with no contract requirement.

Aside from offering convenient hours, top-of-the-line equipment and affordable membership options, Goetsch takes a great deal of pride in the atmosphere the center and staff provide to the center’s clients and attributes much of the center’s success to such.

“I feel the combination of our personable staff and atmosphere, along with our reasonable rates, have been key factors in our success here at Kindhearted Health & Fitness Center,” she explains. “As any other business owner, I hoped the fitness center would be successful, but I never imagined it would reach the level of success we have had after only a year into this.

“I am very happy we can accommodate community members looking for a different option in health and fitness.”

Goetsch welcomes those interested in learning more about Kindhearted Health & Fitness to stop in for a tour during regular business hours, or contact the center at 715-218-3772.