Girls finish 3rd at Northland Pines

By Jeremy Ratliff

Reporter

Saturday afternoon, the MHS girls track squad churned out a stellar third place performance at the nine–team Northland Pines Invitational Meet in Eagle River. The ladies came in at 132 points behind meet champs Marquette (218) and second place Chequamegon (173) points.

Leading the way for the Jays were:

1st Place:

55m Dash-Autumn Schenzel 8.04 SR

400m Dash- Dalie Thomas 1:05.01a SR

2nd Place:

200 Meter Dash-Autumn Schenzel 28.93 PR

55m Dash- Dalie Thomas 8.14 PR

Pole Vault-Emily Sczygelski 8’6” PR

3rd Place:

Triple Jump-Emily Sczygelski 29’ 7.50 PR

4th Place:

Long Jump- Autumn Schenzel 13’11.5” PR

Other top finishers:

Anne Herdt-5th/800m; Fiana Allen-6th/55m Hurdles; Allen-7th/200m Hurdles; Bryanna Block-8th/200m Hurdles; Macy Marion-9th/Shot Put; Thomas-10th/55 Meter Dash; Schenzel-11th/55 Meter Dash; Emily Sczygelski-11th/Pole Vault; Tori Folz-12th/Shot Put

“The Saturday meet brought us many performance highs,” comments head coach Bethany Martinovici. “The meet also gave us the opportunity to compete with smaller track and field teams from different conferences and divisions. Our veterans took home multiple medals and performed near their best marks for this season. Autumn Schenzel competed in the 55 Dash with the time of 8.04 (placing second) and 200 Dash 28.93 (placing second). Dalie Thomas placed third in the 55 Dash with 8.14 and 1st in the 400 (1:03.01). Emily Sczygelski earned herself a second in Pole Vault (8’6”) and third in Triple Jump (29’7.5”). Fiana Allen was sixth in the 55 Hurdles and took part of the first place 4×4 team.

“The 4×4 team consisted of Schenzel, Sczygekski, Allen and Thomas – running a 4:42.13. Each girl ran a smart race. Schenzel ran with determination and gut as she put us in great position for Emily on the second leg. Emily had a great split-1:08. She was bound and determined to fight for first place. Fiana (new to the 4×4) gave it all she had and experienced what the 4×4 feels like. She had to put herself in an uncomfortable situation as we were missing our fourth runner to injury. She performed great and never let the lead get away from her. She was competitive when handing it to Dalie Thomas (fourth leg). Dalie came from 30 meters behind to pass Northland Pines’ last runner to finish with one lap to go. It was back and forth, but our girls gave the best performance that day and never slighted themselves.

“I was really impressed with Brielle Thorson with her first big meet running at the varsity level. She ran the 55 Dash in the same heat as Dalie and Autumn. I think she was intimidated by the pressures, but challenged herself. She knew that she couldn’t focus to heavily on the times that were submitted and just run her best,” Martinovici adds.