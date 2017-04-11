Tracy Stayton brings ‘4tunate Movement’ to Merrill

How much more 4tunate would we all be if we did just one act of kindness every three months?

As spring finally arrives to the northwoods, a gust of enthusiasm and inspiration is soon to arrive from the west, as Tracy Stayton, a Californian with Wisconsin roots, comes to Merrill.

Stayton, who has spread her inspiring message of service and volunteerism through her “4tunate” and “34tunate” movements, will be “Spreading the Spirit of Volunteerism & Giving Worldwide” at T.B. Scott Free Library’s Community Room on Wednesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m.

Tracy is a Hales Corners, Wis., native who earned her bachelor’s degree from UW-Stevens Point, double-majoring in Communication (with an Interpersonal and Organizational emphasis) and Spanish. She studied abroad in Spain for a semester and is a Gamma Phi Delta sorority alumnus.

At age 33, when a friend narrowly escaped with his life after a ship sank in the Pacific, Tracy looked closely at what was really important in her own life. She recalls, for example, wondering why she lusted after a Rolex watch, instead of being content with her fully functioning Timex. In response, Tracy embarked on a journey that culminated in becoming “34tunate” – the end result of performing 34 service projects around the globe in her 34th year of life.

Having become “34tunate” herself, Stayton is now on a mission: through the “4tunate Movement,” to spread the message of helping others, by encouraging everyone – individuals, families, groups, organizations and corporations – to commit to four acts of service a year.

Tracy will share the lessons she’s learned from her global travels, including stories from other cultures and how she’s chosen to live her life based on those lessons. Stayton’s message promises to make you think about how you want to live your life and who you want to be.

Refreshments will be provided, compliments of The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station. Thanks also to the Americinn for supporting Tracy’s visit to Merrill.

Tracy’s only in Merrill for two days, so if you can’t make the library’s presentation, come to a joint meeting of the Optimists and Kiwanis at the Eagles’ Club on Lake Street at noon on Wednesday, April 19. You’re welcome to join the Optimists and Kiwanis to hear Stayton’s inspiring message about the satisfaction that volunteering brings.

Call the library at 715-536-7191 or visit www.tbscottlibrary for more about the program. Sign up for the 4tunate Movement at www.4tunate.org, or visit www.tracystayton.com, be4tunate on Facebook or @be4tunate on Twitter/Instagram.