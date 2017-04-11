Spring Mini-Art Fair features prominent artists with local ties

T.B. Scott Free Library will host a group exhibition with presentations by three prominent Wisconsin artists with local ties on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room.

Matt Philleo and Jamie Kalvestran are both Merrill High School graduates. Scott Savage, who’s employed in Wausau and Marshfield, lives in Lincoln County and draws artistic inspiration from local surroundings.

Whether or not you can get to the April 20 program, you can enjoy Kalvestran’s and Savage’s work on display in T.B. Scott Library’s Carnegie Wing, starting on April 9.

Also featured will be Stephanie Springborn of Winds Paradox, who will discuss the Mathias Building on Merrill’s West Side, and her plans for its future after renovation is completed.

Refreshments will be served, courtesy of The Checkered Churn and First Street Coffee Station.

This Words Worth Hearing event is free and open to the public. Call 715-536-7191 or check www.tbscottlibrary.org for more about your library.

•Matt Philleo has created art on commission for over 20 years, and has worked full-time as a professional artist for the past three years. Several cities, including Fort Bragg, NC, San Diego, CA and Lakeville, MN, display Philleo’s murals; he’s also illustrated books and has created paintings for exhibition.

Philleo does both acrylic paintings and pencil drawings, primarily portraits. His greatest goal is to encourage the viewer, especially with the truths he’s learned and experienced in his Christian faith. Having spent many years working in retail, sales and service management and delivering newspapers, Matt has experienced the artist’s struggle, yet appreciates reaping the benefit of God’s provision during times of adversity. Philleo currently works at Artisan Forge Studios in Eau Claire, where he lives with his wife and three children.

•Scott Savage says, “When people ask me what I am, I tell them I’m an artist, formally known as a photographer.” Scott earned an Associate Degree in photography from Milwaukee Area Technical College, was staff photographer at Marshfield Clinic for 18 years and an Instructor of Photography for Marshfield Community Learning Center. He is currently a freelance photographer/artist and Photography Instructor for Continuing Education at UW-Marathon County.

Scott’s work includes framed collages featuring Wisconsin nature and landscapes. Savage’s original photography is combined with handmade paper, dried plants, leaves and artifacts to create framed dimensional sculptures.

•Jamie Kalvestran, an accomplished product designer and published illustrator with three design patents to her name, is a fine artist who expresses her artistic talent in a diversity of media including textile, quilting, home fashions, sporting goods and personal accessories.

Jamie holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in product design from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. At MCAD she studied under world-renowned product designer, Bill Stumpf, who stressed “truth of materials.” Authentic designs and integrity of materials, a common thread evident in all of Jamie’s creations, derive from Stumpf’s vision.

< > Jamie Kalvestran

Jamie’s professional design career of over 30 years includes designing award winning toys at Tonka and Manhattan Toy, designing costumes at The Children’s Theatre Company, and as a Senior Product Designer at Rollerblade in Minneapolis. She currently licenses her art to bedding, children’s products and textiles manufacturers. Kalvestran also markets original downloadable sewing patterns under the Scrap-bags™ label, and has fine art and prints for sale. To see what Jamie has to offer please visit her website: www.jamiekalvestrandesign.com.